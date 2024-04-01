Caldwell-Pope finished Sunday's 130-101 win over Cleveland with 22 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

The 31-year-old guard stepped up his production on the offensive end with Jamal Murray (knee) sidelined, setting a new season-high scoring mark and delivering at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 24. The six made threes were also a season high for Caldwell-Pope, and the performance was even more impressive considering he'd managed zero points while attempting only three shots Friday against Minnesota. Through 14 games in March, Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.5 points, 2.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc in his secondary role.