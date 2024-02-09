Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Caldwell-Pope sustained a right hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers and was unavailable for Thursday's game against the Lakers. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set, but Justin Holiday and Christian Braun are candidates to see increased run if Caldwell-Pope remains out Friday.