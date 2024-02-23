Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Wizards due to a right finger sprain.
Caldwell-Pope's bad luck continues, as he just recovered from a hamstring issue. He clearly didn't seem right Thursday, as he was scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting when he exited the game. Christian Braun started the second half in his place.
