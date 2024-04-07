Caldwell-Pope closed with 24 points (9-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 142-110 victory over Atlanta.
Caldwell-Pope's 24 points were a season high, and he got there due to a season-high six three-pointers The veteran has logged 20-plus points in two of his last four games and has connected on 62.5 percent of his three-point shots over the last two contests.
