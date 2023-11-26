Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope found himself on the injury report with an apparent ankle injury, but it is not serious enough to keep him out of the lineup. In his last five games, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.