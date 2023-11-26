Caldwell-Pope (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope found himself on the injury report with an apparent ankle injury, but it is not serious enough to keep him out of the lineup. In his last five games, Caldwell-Pope has averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable against Spurs•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pops for 20 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Reaches 20 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Quiet in loss to Cleveland•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Distributes in win•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores eight points•