Porter (knee) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Porter continues to deal with a right knee issue, but he'll likely be able to suit up once again in the second half of a back-to-back set. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 16.0 points and 7.8 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.