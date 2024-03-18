Jokic totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Jokic finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his 22nd triple-double of the season, though to be fair, Jokic's shot was particularly off Sunday. However, if an "off game" means he'll still sniff a triple-double, then fantasy managers wouldn't mind seeing this happen from time to time. Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.