Watch Now:

Jokic totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.

Jokic finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his 22nd triple-double of the season, though to be fair, Jokic's shot was particularly off Sunday. However, if an "off game" means he'll still sniff a triple-double, then fantasy managers wouldn't mind seeing this happen from time to time. Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.

More News