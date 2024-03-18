Jokic totaled 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-105 loss to the Mavericks.
Jokic finished just three assists away from recording what would've been his 22nd triple-double of the season, though to be fair, Jokic's shot was particularly off Sunday. However, if an "off game" means he'll still sniff a triple-double, then fantasy managers wouldn't mind seeing this happen from time to time. Jokic is averaging 26.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Puts up 31 points vs. San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Pedestrian double-double vs. Heat•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Triple-double in comeback win•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Top distributor in balanced outing•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Available versus Jazz•
-
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Deemed probable for Saturday•