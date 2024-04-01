Jokic recorded 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, 16 assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-101 victory over Cleveland.

With Jamal Murray (knee) out of the lineup, Jokic took his production to another level despite playing through a wrist issue of his own. The perennial MVP candidate recorded his 23rd triple-double of the season, second in the league behind Domantas Sabonis' 26, and it was Jokic's third with 15-plus board and assists. Jokic wraps up a dominant March that saw him average 27.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 threes over 14 contests while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.