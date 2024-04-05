Jokic amassed 36 points (14-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 17 rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 loss to the Clippers.

Jokic cut Domantas Sabonis' category lead to two with his 24th triple-double of the season. Jokic had a masterful performance, but failed to hit a potential game-winning three-pointer as time expired. Although four of five players in the first unit reached double-digits, the offense was slightly compromised by Jamal Murray's (knee) absence, as the Nuggets are usually much more efficient when he's on the floor. Jokic is mounting another MVP-worthy campaign, and he'll continue to excel as the season draws to a close.