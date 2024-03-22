Jokic chipped in 30 points (12-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 113-100 victory over the Knicks.

Jokic had a tough time dealing with a season-best performance from Isaiah Hartenstein, who made things difficult for him on both ends of the court, but that didn't stop Jokic from recording his 22nd triple-double of the season. The star big man is almost unstoppable when things are clicking for him, and he'll aim to deliver another big performance in a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers on Saturday.