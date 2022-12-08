Mathurin isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Zach Pearson of Pacers Press reports.
Mathurin will be replaced by Tyrese Haliburton in the starting lineup Wednesday. Mathurin made his first start of the season in Monday's game.
