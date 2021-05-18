Sabonis (quad) will suit up for Tuesday's play-in game versus the Hornets, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sabonis seemed likely to make every effort to avoid missing postseason action and it appears he will do just that. Look for him to play his usual role anchoring the Pacers' frontcourt as he looks to back up his 25-point, 16-board effort in the regular-season finale against Toronto with another strong showing Tuesday.