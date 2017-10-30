Pacers' Myles Turner: Out again Tuesday
Turner (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.
It looks like Turner is making good progress, but he'll still miss his seventh straight game after suffering the concussion in the Pacers' season opener. With still no timetable set for his recovery, he'll continue to be considered on a game-by-game basis with Domantas Sabonis filling in at starting center in his absence.
