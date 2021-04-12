Williamson tallied 38 points (16-22 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's win over the Cavaliers.

The 20-year-old has now scored more than 30 points in three out of his last four games since returning from a thumb injury. Williamson has willed the Pelicans to two straight victories, averaging 37.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in that span. The second-year All-Star is locked into 30 to 40 minutes a game for a Pelicans team that's 4.0 games behind the Grizzlies for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.