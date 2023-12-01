Coach Willie Green said Friday that he expects Williamson to play in Saturday's matchup against the Bulls, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williamson has sat out the second half of each back-to-back set thus far, but that could change Saturday. Green left things open-ended, saying his expectations could change, but for now, it appears Williams will play Friday and Saturday. Despite taking the occasional night off, Williamson's return to action this season has been a success. He's averaging 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.9 minutes per game.