Williamson provided 36 points (15-21 FG, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 win over Washington.

Foot and quadricep injuries have cost Williamson five of 22 games since the beginning of January, but the fifth-year forward is capable of flashing his upside whenever he's on the court. He's hit for 30-plus points in three of his last six contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 25.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.2 blocks while shooting 56.1 percent from the floor.