Williamson isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Bulls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

As expected, Williamson will play Saturday, marking the first time this season that he'll play in both halves of a back-to-back set. He played just 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Spurs, but he's averaged 24.1 points, 5.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes over his last 10 appearances.