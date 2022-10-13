Williamson won't return to Wednesday's preseason contest against Miami due to left ankle soreness.

Although the Pelicans likely pulled their star forward as a precaution, Williamson's ankle issue is definitely something to monitor. Williamson will presumably be day-to-day heading into the team's final preseason game versus Atlanta on Friday. The former Duke standout posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds across 11 minutes before exiting.