Schroder racked up seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Schroder was fine as a distributor in the contest, leading the Raptors with seven dimes. However, he didn't make much of an impact as a scorer, taking just eight shots and finishing under 10 points for the fourth time in his past seven contests. Schroder's minutes have remained constant, but he's been looking for his shot much less of late, taking eight or fewer attempts in three straight contests. Prior to that stretch, he had posted double-digit field-goal tries in 13 consecutive games.