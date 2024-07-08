Schroder (Achilles) posted 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes in Germany's 70-65 win over France on Monday.

Schroder missed the final two games of the Nets' season due to an Achilles injury. In 2023-24, he averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game. However, the 30-year-old's injury seems to no longer be a concern as Germany prepares for the Olympic Games in Paris. Through two preparation games, the veteran point guard is averaging 20.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds across 27.5 minutes. Schroder and Germany will officially begin the games by facing off against Japan on July 27.