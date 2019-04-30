Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Scoreless in Game 2 loss
VanVleet had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 94-89 Game 2 loss to the 76ers.
VanVleet hasn't reached double figures in scoring since the playoff opener, and this was the first time through these first seven postseason tilts that he hasn't earned at least 21 minutes. Philadelphia's overwhelming size makes this is a tough matchup for the diminutive 25-year-old point guard. Still, VanVleet remains an important part of the reserve rotation and will likely continue to earn a fairly ample allotment of minutes going forward.
