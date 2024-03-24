Watch Now:

Quickley (personal) won't play Monday against the Nets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Quickley will miss a fourth straight game while dealing with a personal matter. D.J. Carton (ankle) also remains out, so it'll be up to Bruce Brown, Kobi Simmons and Javon Freeman-Liberty to eat up minutes at point guard, with Brown likely getting the nod as the starter.

