Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic expects Poeltl (illness) to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Poeltl is expected to return to the lineup Friday after missing the previous two games with an illness. The 27-year-old big man is expected to start at center for Toronto once again this season.
