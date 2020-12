Coach Nick Nurse said McCaw didn't travel for Tuesday's game at Philadelphia and is "a few days away from being day-to-day," Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old is progressing in his recovery from surgery to remove a benign mass from his knee, but he remains without a clear timetable for his return. If all goes well McCaw could seemingly be ready to play in early or mid-January, but there's no firm timetable.