Thompson will enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Thompson will replace Fred VanVleet (thigh) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The rookie guard recorded 15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during his only other starting appearance this season.
