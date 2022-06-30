Gallinari is expected to be waived by the Spurs, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gallinari was acquired by the Spurs on Wednesday in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Hawks. However, the Spurs don't have plans for the veteran during the franchise's rebuild, so he'll be waived and be free to sign with a contender. Last season, the veteran averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 38.1 percent from deep across 66 appearances.