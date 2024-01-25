Vassell finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 140-114 loss to the Thunder.

Vassell has scored 20-plus points on 50.0-plus percent shooting in each of his last three games. The fourth-year guard out of Florida State has had a nice five-game stretch, and over that span has averaged 20.4 points on 53.6 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 34.8 minutes per game.