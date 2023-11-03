Vassell won't return to Thursday's game against the Suns due to left groin tightness, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. He finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3PT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes.

The Spurs built a big lead by halftime, and though he was ruled out for the second half, Vassell was able to join the team on the bench. Until the team provides another update, Vassell should be considered questionable for the Spurs' next game against the Raptors on Sunday, which marks the front end of a back-to-back set. Malaki Branham started the second half in Vassell's place.