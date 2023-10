Vassell scored 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 22 minutes in Friday's 122-117 preseason win over the Warriors.

Vassell didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still posted a decent stat line across the board. Vassell will open the season as the Spurs' starting shooting guard, but he should operate as the team's third-best scoring weapon behind Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson.