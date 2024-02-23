Vassell accumulated 32 points (13-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), one rebound and seven assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 127-122 loss to the Kings.

The cellar-dwelling Spurs played valiantly but ultimately came up short against the Kings. Vassell joined Victor Wembanyama as a prime catalyst in the losing effort, and despite the Spurs' poor fortune, the Florida State product is enjoying his best year as a pro. Considering October's massive $135M five-year deal, we should expect the youngster to form the core of San Antonio's 2024-25 campaign. Through 51 games, Vassell is averaging 19.1 points, 3.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds.