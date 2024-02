Vassell closed Wednesday's 116-93 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals over 31 minutes.

Vassell needed 16 shots to score 11 points, but the Spurs struggled so much on offense Wednesday that he still ended as one of the team's most productive players. This outing also ended a 15-game streak of games with 15 or more points for Vassell, so there's a strong chance this might have been nothing more than an off night for him.