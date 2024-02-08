Vassell registered 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Heat.

Vassell saw his streak of 20 or more points end Wednesday, but he still delivered a decent stat line, as he's firmly established as one of San Antonio's most reliable and consistent scoring alternatives. He's been averaging 19.2 points per contest since the beginning of January while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.