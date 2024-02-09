Vassell tallied 30 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes in Thursday's 127-111 loss to the Magic.

Thursday's performance marked the third time this season that Vassell has scored 30-plus points. He's scored 20-plus points 10 of his last 13 appearances and has upped his scoring average in February to 24.8 points per game. Vassell has also provided solid production in the passing game (three-plus assists in 13 of his last 14 games) and rebounds (four-plus rebounds in 10 of his last 12 contests) as of late.