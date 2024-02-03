Vassell ended with 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 36 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Pelicans.

Vassell matched a season high Friday with the 21 shot attempts and was generally efficient with his opportunities. The Spurs' decision to move Keldon Johnson (elbow) to the bench has allowed Vassell's offensive production to take off as the No. 2 option on the top unit alongside No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. Since Johnson was moved to the bench in late December, Vassell is averaging 18.9 points (on 47 percent shooting from the field), 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes over a stretch of 22 games.