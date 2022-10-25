Vassell (knee) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Vassell's injury comes at an unfortunate time, as he has scored at least twenty points in his last three games. However, his knee soreness should not keep him out of the lineup long, with Friday versus Chicago being his next opportunity to play after Wednesday. Vassell will look to continue his breakout season upon his return.