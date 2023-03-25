Vassell (knee) doesn't hold an injury designation for Sunday's game versus the Celtics, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell was unable to lace up the sneakers Friday against the Wizards as the Spurs continue to rest players down the stretch, but he will get back in on the action Sunday in what figures to be a difficult matchup. Vassell has performed reasonably well in the eight games since returning from an extended stay on the sidelines earlier in the season following knee surgery, averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks over 30.9 minutes. However, he'll likely have additional nights off down the stretch as part of a Spurs squad sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.