Branham has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver and is unlikely to play Sunday versus Detroit, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Branham was recently dealing with a minor hip injury, but it appears he suffered a concussion during Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. He played just 20 minutes during that contest and snapped a streak of seven straight double-digit scoring performances. During that stretch, Branham started five of his seven appearances and averaged 15.6 points on 48.8 percent shooting in 30.4 minutes per game.