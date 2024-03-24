Beal produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and 12 assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-106 win over San Antonio.

Beal has been forced to adjust to playing as the Suns' third-best scoring alternative behind Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, but the veteran guard has adjusted well to the role. He's failed to surpass the 15-point mark in four of his last five appearances, but the decrease in scoring has translated into decent numbers in the playmaking department, as he's dished out seven or more assists in each of those five contests.