Beal finished Sunday's preseason win over the Pistons with 11 points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes.

Seeing his first action as a member of the Suns, Beal wasted little time getting work, scoring seven of his 11 points in the first quarter. Phoenix piled up 46 points in the first period, with Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker combining for 26 of those on 9-of-12 shooting. On paper, Beal is the clear No. 3 option in the Suns' offense, but it's unclear just how much that will impact his fantasy value. Reductions in counting stats should be expected, though Phoenix will need to lean heavily on its big three on a nightly basis.