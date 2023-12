Coach Frank Vogel said Monday that Beal (back) is making progress, but there's still no timetable for his return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Beal will miss Tuesday's In-Season Tournament matchup versus the Lakers, marking his 11th straight absence. He's due for another evaluation at the end of the week, but until he returns to practice, Beal can be considered doubtful, at best. In Beal's absence, Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen remain candidates for increased roles.