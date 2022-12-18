Johnson (knee) did some shooting on the court prior to Saturday's 118-114 win over the Pelicans but has yet to resume practicing with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. "He's looked good. I've been checking him out in the weight room, watching him do things in there, and then coming out shooting with us. Obviously a huge step," teammate Torrey Craig said of Johnson, who has been sidelined since Nov. 4 after undergoing meniscus surgery.

Though Johnson doesn't appear to have experienced any setbacks in his recovery from surgery, the fact that he's not yet taking part in full-court, 5-on-5 scrimmaging at practice suggests that his return to game action isn't imminent. Expect Johnson to miss the entirety of the Suns' upcoming four-game week, and the 26-year-old could have a tough time gaining clearance before the 2022 portion of Phoenix's schedule comes to an end.