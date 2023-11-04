Suns head coach Frank Vogel said Booker (ankle) will sit out for Saturday's game versus the 76ers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

After missing three consecutive games with a toe injury, Booker returned to action in Thursday's 132-121 loss to the Spurs, finishing with 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 assists and nine rebounds over 35 minutes. Despite his strong production and healthy minutes count, Booker seems to have emerged from Thursday's contest with another injury, as the Suns had listed him as questionable for Saturday before Vogel downgraded him. On a positive note, Vogel suggested that Booker's sore ankle isn't a major concern, and the Suns may just be exercising some caution with the star guard due to the short turnaround for a long flight to Philadelphia. Vogel is hopeful that Booker returns to the lineup for the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday in Detroit, but Eric Gordon should step back into the starting lineup in Booker's stead Saturday.