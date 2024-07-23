Booker tallied three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in Team USA's 92-88 exhibition game win over Germany on Monday.

Booker has started two consecutive exhibition games for Team USA; however, he shot only 3-for-11 from the field across that span. The 27-year-old has been in and out of the starting lineup due to Kevin Durant's (calf) absence, but if Durant returns in time for the Paris Olympics, Booker could very well be pushed out of the starting five. Booker did have a solid outing against Australia on July 15 coming off the bench, but since then, he has accumulated only 11 points in the past three games.