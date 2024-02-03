Wiggins ended with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 126-106 win over the Hornets.

Oklahoma City lead for the entirety of the contest, so 14 players took the court in a lopsided affair. Wiggins was among the most impactful, joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31 points), Chet Holmgren (16 points), Cason Wallace (12 points) and Ousmane Dieng (11 points) with double-digit scoring Friday.