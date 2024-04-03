Holmgren tallied 22 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 29 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 loss to Philadelphia.

Holmgren connected on a trio of threes while recording a team-high-tying pair of blocks and posting a team-best scoring mark in a 20-point performance. Holmgren, who ended three boards shy of a double-double, has made at least three threes in 18 games this season, surpassing the 20-point mark on 21 occasions. The rookie has now recorded at least 20 points and six rebounds in two of his last three outings.