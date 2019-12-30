Play

Schroder (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.

Schroder missed Sunday's game against Toronto with a sore right ankle, and the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before issuing an update. Prior to the injury, Schroder averaged 25.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over his last five games.

