Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Listed as questionable
Schroder (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas.
Schroder missed Sunday's game against Toronto with a sore right ankle, and the team will wait to see how he feels at shootaround before issuing an update. Prior to the injury, Schroder averaged 25.4 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over his last five games.
More News
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Out with ankle soreness•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Extends impressive scoring streak•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Good to go•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Managing sore ankle•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Scores 28 to go with complete line•
-
Thunder's Dennis Schroder: Nears double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...