Thunder's Paul George: Day-to-day with shoulder injury
Head coach Billy Donovan said George (shoulder) is day-to-day, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
The Thunder didn't go through a legitimate practice Friday, so it's unclear where George is at physically, but more clarity on his status should come Saturday. At this point, it would still be fairly surprising if George was not healthy enough to play in Sunday's Game 1 in Portland, but there is still a lot that needs to be cleared up regarding his health.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...