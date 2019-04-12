Thunder's Paul George: Day-to-day with shoulder injury

Head coach Billy Donovan said George (shoulder) is day-to-day, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

The Thunder didn't go through a legitimate practice Friday, so it's unclear where George is at physically, but more clarity on his status should come Saturday. At this point, it would still be fairly surprising if George was not healthy enough to play in Sunday's Game 1 in Portland, but there is still a lot that needs to be cleared up regarding his health.