George has informed the Clippers that he plans to sign with another team in free agency, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

George recently declined his $48.7 million player option with the Clippers, and he won't return to the team after the two sides had a meeting Sunday. The 76ers appear to be the favorites to sign the 34-year-old, but he'll presumably have offers from multiple suitors. Over 74 regular-season appearances last year, George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.