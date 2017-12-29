Thunder's Paul George: Ruled out vs. Bucks with sore knee
George (knee) will not play Friday against Milwaukee due to a sore left knee, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but the Thunder could just be exercising caution as they're in the midst of a three-games-in-five-nights stretch. With George out of the lineup, Alex Abrines could move into the starting five -- he started both games earlier this season when George was out -- with Josh Huestis, Jerami Grant, and Andre Roberson potentially in line for increased minutes, as well.
