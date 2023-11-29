Edwards (hip) totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 victory over the Thunder.

Edwards left the game in the third quarter and didn't return, so fantasy managers should be worried about his availability for Thursday's contest against the Jazz. Edwards has been massive for the Timberwolves on offense and is the go-to player when it comes to scoring, as evidenced by the fact that he's gone six straight games with 20 or more points. Karl-Anthony Towns should get more touches on offense if Edwards is forced to miss time, while Shake Milton and Troy Brown are candidates to receive extended minutes if Edwards is unable to feature Thursday.